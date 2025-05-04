In Zaporizhia, the number of victims of a UAV attack has increased to 34, two seriously
The number of people injured in the Russian drone strike on Zaporizhia on May 1 has reached 34, two of them in serious condition, the head of the Zaporizhia Regional Military Administration, Ivan Fedorov, reported .
16 people remain in hospitals in the regional center, including two men who received serious injuries.
Other patients, according to Fedorov, are in moderate condition. They are being provided with all necessary assistance.
The Russians launched at least 10 strikes on Zaporizhia on the evening of May 1. The Russian Federation attacked the city's civilian infrastructure. Residential buildings, a university, and an infrastructure facility were damaged.
The next day, 31 victims were reported , including two children.
- On the night of May 2, the Russians launched 150 strike UAVs and simulator drones into Ukraine . There are consequences in three regions.
- On the night of May 3, the Russians attacked Ukraine with ballistic missiles and almost two hundred drones, with consequences on the ground in four regions.
- On the night of May 4, the Russian Federation attacked with 165 strike UAVs and simulator drones, of which 69 were shot down. There are consequences in five regions.