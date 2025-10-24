Kharkiv resident detonates explosives at train station in Zhytomyr region: there are dead and injured

The scene (Photo: National Police)

On Friday, October 24, four people died in Ovruch, Zhytomyr region, as a result of an explosion on the platform. This was reported to by the press service of the National Police.

The incident occurred around 10:50 a.m. on the platform of the railway station in Ovruch, Korosten district.

It has been preliminarily established that employees of the State Border Guard Service were checking the documents of passengers on a diesel train. At that time, one of them took out an explosive device on the platform, which caused an explosion.

As a result, the man, a 23-year-old resident of Kharkiv, died. Three other women aged 29, 58 and 82, all residents of the district, were also fatally wounded. Among the dead is a border guard.

In addition, as of 13:00, 12 people were reported wounded.

Public writes that the man detonated a grenade. According to the media, it happened on a train.

The State Border Guard Service of Ukraine reported to that a man detonated an unknown explosive device. According to the border guards, two border guards and 10 civilians were injured .

According to preliminary information, the man who carried out the explosion was a resident of Kharkiv and had recently been detained for attempting to violate the state border on the western section.

