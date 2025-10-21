Russia hits Kharkiv with KABs: houses are damaged, there are victims

Occupants attack Kharkiv once again, civilians are under attack

Kharkiv (Illustrative photo: Depositphotos)

On the night of October 21, Russia attacked Kharkiv with guided aerial bombs, injuring eight people. This was reported by the head of the regional military administration Oleh Syniehubov and the mayor Ihor Terekhov .

After midnight, it became known that the enemy had struck the private sector of Kharkiv's Industrial District with multiple rocket launchers. The hits damaged 15 private houses.

Eight people were injured, all with acute stress reactions.

Also, confirmed a strike on the Nemyshlyansky district of the city.