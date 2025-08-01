Russian strike on Sumy damages passenger train – photos

Occupants attacked the railway station with two drones, Sumy Regional Military Administration clarifies

A train (Photo: Ukrzaliznytsia)

On Friday, August 1, Russians attacked Sumy, damaging a passenger train that was at the station. This was reported to by the press service of Ukrzaliznytsia.

According to the state-owned enterprise, the consequences of the attack – including at the train station in the regional center.

In particular, windows in the train No. 45 Kharkiv-Uzhhorod were damaged. The passengers of the train were not injured, the railroad quickly transferred them to other cars.

Ukrzaliznytsia emphasizes that the train continues to run on schedule.

The Sumy Regional Military Administration clarified that the occupiers were attacking the railway station with two drones.

Photo: Sumy Regional State Administration