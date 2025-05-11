On Sunday afternoon, May 11, the occupiers fired artillery at a high-rise building in Kherson, injuring two people. This was reported by the head of the regional administration, Oleksandr Prokudin.

"The video shows a high-rise building in the Korabelny district of Kherson, which was hit by Russian shells this afternoon. As a result of the shelling, balconies were damaged and windows were broken," the official wrote.

One of the residents said: "I just put in glass [in the windows] recently and a shell hit again."

Two people were injured in the Russian strike – a 76-year-old woman was hospitalized with shrapnel wounds.

A 57-year-old resident who was on the street during the attack also sought medical attention. The victim was diagnosed with a mine-explosive injury and a fractured arm. The woman received the necessary assistance and will continue to be treated on an outpatient basis, Prokudin noted.