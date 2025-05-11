Russians hit a high-rise building in Kherson – two people were injured
On Sunday afternoon, May 11, the occupiers fired artillery at a high-rise building in Kherson, injuring two people. This was reported by the head of the regional administration, Oleksandr Prokudin.
"The video shows a high-rise building in the Korabelny district of Kherson, which was hit by Russian shells this afternoon. As a result of the shelling, balconies were damaged and windows were broken," the official wrote.
One of the residents said: "I just put in glass [in the windows] recently and a shell hit again."
Two people were injured in the Russian strike – a 76-year-old woman was hospitalized with shrapnel wounds.
A 57-year-old resident who was on the street during the attack also sought medical attention. The victim was diagnosed with a mine-explosive injury and a fractured arm. The woman received the necessary assistance and will continue to be treated on an outpatient basis, Prokudin noted.
- On the morning of May 11, the occupiers shelled Kherson, damaging power grids. Russia also struck frontline communities in Zaporizhia region with bombs- one person was injured, and residential buildings were damaged.
The invaders attacked the Kyiv region with drones, causing casualties and damage.
- In total, on the night of May 11, the Russian Federation sent over a hundred drones over Ukraine, and the air defense managed to shoot down 60 UAVs.