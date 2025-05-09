The US Embassy warned of a possible "significant air attack." The HUR does not comment
Photo: US Embassy in Ukraine

The US Embassy in Ukraine has warned American citizens that a "significant air strike" may occur in the coming days. The publication appeared on the diplomatic mission's website. The Main Intelligence Directorate (HUR) told LIGA.net that they are not commenting on this information at this time.

"The U.S. Embassy in Kyiv has received information concerning a potentially significant air attack that may occur at any time over the next several days. The Embassy, as always, recommends U.S. citizens be prepared to immediately shelter in the event an air alert is announced," the statement said.

The agency also provides typical advice, such as monitoring air raid sirens and taking cover during threats.

The embassy did not provide any other details. The warning about the possible attack is only on the English version of the website.

The HUR told LIGA.net that they are not commenting on this data at this time.

It should be noted that the American embassy has previously warned of massive attacks by the Russian Federation – these statements have either come true or not.

