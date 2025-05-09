The US Embassy warned of a possible "significant air attack." The HUR does not comment

Previous statements by the embassy were both true and false

Photo: US Embassy in Ukraine

The US Embassy in Ukraine has warned American citizens that a "significant air strike" may occur in the coming days. The publication appeared on the diplomatic mission's website. The Main Intelligence Directorate (HUR) told LIGA.net that they are not commenting on this information at this time.

"The U.S. Embassy in Kyiv has received information concerning a potentially significant air attack that may occur at any time over the next several days. The Embassy, as always, recommends U.S. citizens be prepared to immediately shelter in the event an air alert is announced," the statement said.

The agency also provides typical advice, such as monitoring air raid sirens and taking cover during threats.

The embassy did not provide any other details. The warning about the possible attack is only on the English version of the website.

The HUR told LIGA.net that they are not commenting on this data at this time.

It should be noted that the American embassy has previously warned of massive attacks by the Russian Federation – these statements have either come true or not.

In particular, as in previous years, the US Embassy informed American citizens about the increased risk of Russian attacks on Ukrainian Independence Day in 2024, which did not come true.

Already on November 20, the embassy reported about "a possible significant air attack, which could take place on the same day." The very next day, the occupiers attacked the Dnieper with an experimental medium-range ballistic missile "Oreshnik." At the same time, the closure of the embassy was announced at the same time, which is not in the new statement of the diplomatic mission.

On December 8, the embassy warned U.S. citizens about the increasing threat from Russian missiles and drones targeting critical civilian infrastructure in Ukraine. In those days, Russia continued its ongoing attacks on Ukraine.