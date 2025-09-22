Kosov is sentenced to life for killing a teenager at a funicular station in Kyiv

Courtroom (Photo: Office of the Attorney General)

On Monday, September 22, the Shevchenkivskyi District Court of Kyiv announced the verdict for Artem Kosov, who was accused of killing teenager Maksym Materukhin at the Kyiv funicular station in April 2024, and he received a life sentence. About LIGA.net the press service of the Prosecutor General's Office reported.

The court found Kosov guilty of murder and sentenced him to life imprisonment.

According to the investigation, on April 7, 2024, a man in a state of alcohol and drug intoxication pushed a teenager through a window during a dispute. The boy fell and fatally cut his neck on glass shards.

In his last speech, Kosov admitted his guilt and repented, but he claims that he did not want to kill the young man and did not intend to.

As reported by Public the parents of the deceased young man consider life imprisonment a "fair sentence" for Kosovo.

On September 15, the Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko reported that the prosecutor's office will ask kosov was sentenced to life imprisonment. During the court hearing, witnesses confirmed that the man's actions were intentional. This was also confirmed by the conclusions of a comprehensive forensic, medical, forensic and trace evidence examination.