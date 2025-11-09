Part of Taganrog left without power after explosion and fire in industrial zone - photos, video

"Rosseti said that a high-voltage line had been disconnected, leaving part of Taganrog, Russia, without electricity

Taganrog (Photo: local publicity)

In the Russian city of Taganrog, after an explosion and fire in the area of the former Taganrog Automobile Plant, power went out in a number of areas. This was reported by local publicists and the mayor of the city Svetlana Kambulova.

Kambulova did not comment on the explosion and fire, but said that, according to Rosseti, there was an emergency shutdown of a high-voltage line, which resulted in a lack of electricity in a number of areas of the city.

"Emergency crews are already at work and are making every effort to restore power as soon as possible," she wrote .

Russians hope to eliminate the emergency within two hours.

According to the Russian Telegram channel ASTRA, citing local residents, the fire broke out in an industrial area near the former Taganrog Automobile Plant LLC. This is a former Russian company that assembled cars and trucks of various brands at the facilities of the Taganrog Combine Plant in 1997-2014.