The military managed to advance almost 3.5 km forward and more than 5 km along the front line

The military raised the Ukrainian flag in the village of Mali Shcherbaki in the Zaporizhzhya sector. This was reported by the 24th separate assault battalion "Aidar".

The flag was raised by soldiers of the battalion's units together with their comrades from the 33rd separate assault regiment. The settlement is under the control of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

"This success is the result of clear interaction, determination and coordinated work of the units. Each such step is another page of our struggle, which continues every day, despite fatigue, risks and losses," the military emphasized .

The information was confirmed by and the commander of the assault troops of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Colonel Valentyn Manko, , who published footage of the mopping-up, which "is not available anywhere." According to him, the military conducted a successful counteroffensive operation, liberating Mali Shcherbaky to Shcherbaky, the surrounding areas and partially Stepove.

"We have advanced almost 3.5 km forward and over 5 km along the frontline. The operation continues. We still keep Prymorske, Stepnohirsk, Plavni and partially Kamianske under our control," he said .

Mali Shcherbaki is a village in the Vasylkiv district of Zaporizhzhia region. In July 2022, the Media Hub reported that the village was completely destroyed by the Russian occupiers, and all residents evacuated.

In March 2025, the Defense Forces denied the occupiers' statements about the alleged seizure of the village.

Mali Shcherbaki (screenshot of deepstate map)