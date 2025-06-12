Sixth person killed in June 7 attack found under rubble in Kharkiv. The search is over

The search operation at the site of the hit is over

Footage from the arrival site (Photo: SES)

In the Kyiv district of Kharkiv, the body of the sixth dead employee of a civilian enterprise attacked by Russia on June 7 was pulled from the rubble. This was reported to by Mayor Igor Terekhov.

The man was reported missing after an enemy attack. The search operation, which lasted several days, is over.

On the morning of June 12, two bodies of the fourth and fifth victims were unblocked from the rubble.