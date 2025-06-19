Bloomberg: U.S. officials prepare for possible strike on Iran in coming days

The day before, Donald Trump said he had not yet made a final decision on Iran

Strikes on Iran (Photo: Abedin Taherkenareh / EPA)

Senior U.S. officials are preparing for the possibility of a strike on Iran in the coming days, a sign that Washington is preparing the infrastructure for a direct conflict with Tehran. This was reported by Bloomberg with reference to unnamed interlocutors with knowledge of the matter.

The situation is still evolving and may change, the interlocutors added. Some people indicated potential plans for a weekend strike.

Senior executives at several federal agencies have also begun preparing for an attack, one of the sources said.

On Wednesday, U.S. President Donald Trump told reporters at the White House that he has "ideas about what to do" and that he prefers to make "a final decision the second before it happens" because the situation in the Middle East is unstable.

A few hours ago, the American president, when asked if he was getting closer to attacking Iran, said: "I may do it. I may not.".

White House official tells Bloomberg all options remain on the table.

on June 17, Trump said he was demanding unconditional surrender from Iran and hinted at the possible elimination of the country's supreme leader.

On the same day, the NYT reported that Iran has prepared missiles and other military equipment to strike U.S. bases in the region if U.S. forces join the fighting.

On June 18, Khamenei threatened the U.S. with "irreparable harm" if it joined the strikes against Iran.