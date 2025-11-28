Czech volunteers pause purchase of Flamingos for the Ukrainian Armed Forces amid corruption scandal

The Czech initiative "Gift to Putin" planned to buy two missiles from Fire Point, but is now considering alternatives

Rocket (Photo: website of the "Gift to Putin" initiative)

Czech initiative "Gift to Putin" reconsiders plans to purchase Flamingo missile for the Ukrainian Armed Forces amid rumors of arms manufacturer's connection to a corruption scandal, Timur Mindich. This was reported by the Czech media IDNES.

"We are currently resolving this issue. We are looking for an alternative and are still negotiating with them," said Dalibor Dedek, founder of the Gift to Putin initiative.

The initiative still has the 12.5 million kronor (equivalent to almost $600,000) raised on its account and has not transferred it to Fire Point, the company that produces the Flamingo missiles.

"We act carefully and have very good contacts there. In this case, we raised the money very quickly. But there were serious doubts whether the money would be used for the production of what it was raised for. So we are looking at what might be a suitable alternative," the Czech philanthropist emphasized.

The article states that the doubts arose because the missile was manufactured by Fire Point, a company that has grown from a small film company to a recipient of huge military contracts. In addition, its is associated with Mindichwho was at the center of a corruption scandal and fled abroad.

The "Gift to Putin" initiative in less than two days raised 12.5 million kronor ($595,000) on the Flamingo missile. The gathering was held in honor of the deceased nuclear physicist Dana Drabova. First planned to buy one missile, and then it became known that the amount would be enough for two missiles.