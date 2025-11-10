The Czech Republic may transfer not one Flamingo missile to Ukraine, but two at once

The manufacturing company is ready to produce not one, but two Flamingo missiles for the Ukrainian army for the money raised

Flamingo missile (Photo: Associated Press)

The Czech organization "Gift to Putin" may transfer two Flamingo missiles to Ukraine at once for the amount raised for one missile. This was reported by with reference to information from the organization.

"The "gift to Putin" raised 12.5 million kroons ($595,000) in less than two days for the Flamingo rocket. It was to be named Dana-1 in honor of the late nuclear physicist Dana Drabova. The second rocket is to be named Dana-2.

"We are negotiating with the manufacturer of the Flamingo missiles, Fire Point. For the agreed 12.5 million crowns, not one rocket named after Dana Drabova, but two will be created," said Martin Ondracek of the organization Dárek pro Putina.

During the collection, the organization managed to raise about 16 million kroons ($760,895) out of the planned 12 million ($570,000). The organization "A Gift to Putin" plans to give the public the opportunity to decide for themselves what to do with the remaining amount.

"We will launch a vote on social media on how to use the money. We can buy ambulances, plastic explosives or, for example, donate to a training plane," said Ondracek.