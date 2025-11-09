Zelenskyy says he is not afraid of Trump and reveals details of the meeting at the White House

President of Ukraine denies claims that the US President threw a map during the talks

Donald Trump and Volodymyr Zelenskyy during their meeting on October 17 (Photo: SHAWN THEW/EPA)

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy positively assessed his relationship with his American counterpart Donald Trump, he said he is not afraid of him, as Kyiv and Washington are friends. The politician told this in an interview with The Guardian.

In October, after a meeting at the White House, Financial Times interlocutors said that during the talks, Trump allegedly rejected maps of the front line in Ukraine and insisted that Zelenskyy give Vladimir Putin the entire Donbas, and repeatedly repeated the theses of the Russian dictator.

Now Zelenskyy, laughing with the journalist, denied that Trump had thrown maps.

"If you are asking whether any maps were flown, then nothing was flown, of course," the head of state noted.

He also said that during that visit, the Ukrainian delegation set up three stands in front of the US president and his team, presenting a series of measures, including arms supplies and sanctions, that would "weaken" Moscow, with the goal of reducing Russia's ability to bomb Ukraine and forcing Putin to the negotiating table.

In general, Zelenskyy called his current relationship with Trump constructive and very substantive.

"I understand that everyone is afraid of Trump, well, everyone in the world. And this is true, and this is the United States, and they are the leaders," the president added.

As for whether he himself is afraid of Trump, the Ukrainian president said he is not, adding that the United States is a strategic partner of Ukraine "for tens, hundreds of years, God willing."

"And so, in my opinion, only respect. Respect. Enemies should be afraid. And we are not enemies with America, we are friends, so why should we be afraid?" Zelenskyy said.