Irakli Kobakhidze denied that Georgian security forces used the substance "kamit" mentioned in the BBC investigation

Protests in Georgia (Photo: David Mdzinarishvili/EPA)

Georgia's Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze confirmed that a certain substance was involved in the water used with water cannons during the November-December 2024 protests when demonstrators were dispersed. His words leads Echo of the Caucasus.

The Georgian prime minister denied that it was the "kamite" substance mentioned in the BBC investigation.

"The substance was indeed mixed, the main thing is whether this substance was banned or not," Kobakhidze said.

He emphasized that the chemical compound mentioned in the journalistic investigation was "not only not used by the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Georgia, but never purchased, including during the National Movement."

"This is what can be said. The rest is part of the investigation conducted by the State Security Service. All details about the powder will be made public," Kobakhidze added.

Journalists asked the Georgian prime minister if he could rule out that the Interior Ministry had not used "other prohibited substances under a certain code" during the dispersal of the rally.

"Probably, the Ministry of Internal Affairs would have checked the information about what type of powder Vano Merabishvili [Minister of Internal Affairs in the National Movement government] once purchased. However, this is my guess. It is better to wait for the investigation and its results," the official replied.

When asked who could be held liable in this case (if the issue of purchasing certain substances is confirmed), Kobakhidze said that the investigation would answer this question.

On December 1, the BBC published an article stating that against the participants of the shares protests in Georgia in 2024, a chemical agent from the First World War was used. The media gathered testimonies from protesters who complained of shortness of breath, coughing, and vomiting that lasted for weeks. The journalists concluded that the substance "kamit" was used against the protesters.

The ruling party of Georgia denied these data and promised to sue in international courts.

Protests have been going on in Georgia since November 2024 after the prime minister's statement of countries to suspend their movement towards the European Union.

On October 13, 2025, it was reported that in Georgia, the ruling party prepared further amendments to the legislation restricting street actions.