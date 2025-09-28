India: 39 people killed in stampede at election rally – video

In Karur district, 13 men, 17 women and nine children were killed during a campaign event of the party headed by Vijay

Ambulance in India (Illustrative photo: Divyakant Solanki/EPA)

At least 39 people were killed and more than 50 injured on Saturday in a stampede at a rally organized by actor Vijay, who is campaigning for election. This was reported by Reuters with reference to local authorities.

The tragedy occurred in Karur district during a campaign event of the party headed by Vijay.

Among the dead are 13 men, 17 women, four boys and five girls. 51 people, including 26 men and 25 women, are undergoing intensive treatment.

Vijay has been one of the most profitable actors in Tamil cinema for three decades. After forming his own political party in 2024, his rallies regularly draw crowds.

He is campaigning ahead of the Tamil Nadu state elections to be held in early 2026.

Local media video shows thousands of people surrounding a large vehicle on which Vijay was standing and delivering a speech. He was throwing water bottles from the roof of the car to unconscious supporters and calling for police help.

"My heart is broken, I feel unbearable, indescribable pain and grief. I extend my deepest condolences to the families of my dear brothers and sisters who lost their lives in Karur. I pray for the speedy recovery of those who are being treated in the hospital," Vijay wrote on social network X.

The authorities sent at least 44 doctors from neighboring districts to help the victims. An investigation into the causes of the incident is underway.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi called the tragedy "deeply sad" and expressed condolences to the families of the victims.

30+ died in stampede during Joseph Vijay's political rally in Tamil Nadu.



And this shameless continued his speech even after the ambulance arrived. pic.twitter.com/HHFMEBYA6N - BALA (@erbmjha) September 27, 2025

On June 19, 2024, DW wrote that in Saudi Arabia, during the annual Muslim pilgrimage to Mecca, at least 500 people died from heat and stampede.

In July, at least 121 people died as a result of a stampede during a religious event in the Indian state of Uttar Pradesh in the north of the country.