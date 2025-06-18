Iran claims first ballistic missile launch against Israel

Illustrative photo (Photo: EPA)

Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps said it allegedly fired a long-range, two-stage, super-heavy Sajil missile at Israel on the evening of June 18, the Times of Israel reports .

Journalists note that the missile was allegedly intercepted, and its fragments caused minor damage to the vehicle.

As reported by the Iranian publication Tasnim News , citing an announcement by the Corps, as part of the 12th wave of Operation True Promise 3, "super-heavy, long-range, two-stage Sajil missiles" were allegedly launched at Israel.

The statement also noted that rocket strikes on Israel "will be targeted and continuous."

Reference The Sajil is an Iranian two-stage, solid-fueled, medium-range ballistic missile. It was first unveiled in 2008 and has since been considered one of the most technologically advanced in Iran's arsenal.

Reference The Sajil is an Iranian two-stage, solid-fueled, medium-range ballistic missile. It was first unveiled in 2008 and has since been considered one of the most technologically advanced in Iran's arsenal.

According to unconfirmed information, the missile is capable of hitting targets at a distance of up to 2,000-2,500 km. The Sajil missile is distinguished by its high deployment speed and mobility due to the use of solid fuel.