National broadcasters consider Israeli participation in Eurovision amid boycott threats

Slovenia, Ireland, Spain and the Netherlands threaten to boycott the Eurovision Song Contest 2026 to be held in Austria

A representative of Israel (Photo: Georgios Kefalas/EPA)

The organizers of the Eurovision Song Contest will meet on Thursday, December 4, to discuss and possibly vote on whether Israel can participate next year, as some countries threaten to declare a boycott if it is not excluded due to the war in Gaza. This was reported by the agency Reuters.

New rules aimed at preventing governments and third parties from disproportionately promoting songs to influence voters will be considered at a meeting at the European Broadcasting Union's headquarters in Geneva, following allegations that Israel unfairly boosted its position in this year's contest.

Israel, which took second place in the 2025 bid, has not responded to the allegations, but often claims to be facing a global smear campaign.

Eurovision expert Paul Jordan said that the contest is at a "turning point". The national broadcasters of Slovenia, Ireland, Spain and the Netherlands are threatening to boycott the May 2026 contest, which will be held in Austria, if Israel is allowed to participate.

Critics of Israel's involvement have expressed concern over the number of Palestinians killed in Gaza, which, according to Gaza health authorities, has exceeded 70,000.

The war was triggered by the Hamas group's attack on Israel on October 7, 2023, which killed 1,200 people and took 251 hostages.

If the participants are not convinced that the new rules aimed at protecting the neutrality and impartiality of the competition are adequate, a vote will be held on participation, the European Broadcasting Union (EBU) said.

German Culture Minister Wolfram Weimer tells Reuters that his country should not participate in the Eurovision Song Contest if Israel is excluded.

"Israel has the right to participate in the Eurovision Song Contest," he said.

Austrian broadcaster ORF wants Israel to participate in the competition.

The Israeli public broadcaster KAN has announced that it is preparing for next year's Eurovision Song Contest and will soon publish changes to the selection process. KAN said it would present its position on possible disqualification at the meeting.

In the Eurovision Song Contest 2025 was won by the Austrian singer JJ with the song Wasted Love, the Ukrainian band Ziferblat took ninth place. Israel was in second place.

After the performance of Israeli representative at the Eurovision Song Contest, Yuval Raphael, two people tried to break through to the stage. They were detained, but one of the offenders threw paint in her direction, which hit a member of the contest crew.