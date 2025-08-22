New training camp to be opened in Poland to train Ukrainian military

A training camp is being built in Poland as part of a NATO mission with the participation of Norway

Vladyslav Kosinyak-Kamysh (Photo: Ministry of Defense X-account)

The construction of a large training camp is nearing completion in Poland, where, among other things, Ukrainian military will train. This was reported to by Vice Prime Minister and Minister of National Defense of Poland Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysh.

"Today we are at a training ground where we are building a large training camp – a place for training Polish and Ukrainian troops," the minister said.

According to him, this is a mission that Norway has decided to carry out in partnership with Poland within NATO.

"This is also our philosophy – we want to help Ukraine on Polish territory. This partnership with Norway brings positive results," emphasized Kosiniak-Kamysh.

The minister said that construction of the training camp began in July. The work is scheduled to be completed by September 1.

"And the first training course for Ukrainian troops will begin here, on Polish territory. Of course, not the first, as the training has been going on for many months, but the first in this camp – built together with our Norwegian allies," he summarized.

On July 18, 2025, it was reported that France is ready to train additional pilots on Mirage aircraft.

On August 19, Callas told what security guarantees the EU would offer to Ukraine. In particular, it is about training the Ukrainian military and investing in the country's defense industry.