Up to nine intercontinental ballistic missiles are stored at the facility

North Korean military parade (Illustrative photo: YONHAP)

North Korea has a previously unknown missile base near its northern border with China, posing a potential nuclear threat to much of East Asia and the United States. This was reported by... it is said / it is being said / it's said / it's being said in a report by the Washington-based Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS).

CSIS analysts reached their conclusions based on an analysis of satellite imagery, interviews with North Korean defectors and officials, declassified documents, and open-source data.

According to the document, the Sinpun-dong missile base is located 27 kilometers from the border with China. It covers an area of 22 square kilometers.

Researchers believe that the base's location near the border provides a defensive advantage. The United States and other potential targets of a North Korean attack may be hesitant to attack the base, as any repercussions could affect neighboring China.

It is believed that the facility stores up to nine intercontinental ballistic missiles capable of carrying nuclear weapons, as well as their mobile launch platforms.

"These missiles pose a potential nuclear threat to East Asia and the continental United States," the report's authors warn.

The secret base is part of the North Korean "missile belt," which consists of several other bases built for "nuclear deterrence and strategic strikes."

North Korea has between 40 and 50 nuclear warheads, as well as the means to deliver them across the region and potentially to the continental United States.