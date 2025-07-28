What weapons and technologies Russia is transferring to North Korea: details from foreign intelligence

The Foreign Intelligence Service stated that military-technical cooperation between the DPRK and Russia is increasing

North Korean military (Photo: KCNA)

Russia is supplying the North Korean regime with modern weapons and assisting in the production of shells and attack drones. This was reported by the Foreign Intelligence Service in response to a request LIGA.net.

Military-technical cooperation between the DPRK and the Russian Federation remains a priority, and it is currently being stepped up. For example, Russia provides modern weapons (tanks, artillery, UAVs, and enhanced air defense), missile weapons (missiles for air defense, ballistic missiles for submarines), and supplies MiG-29, Su-27, and Mi-8 helicopters.

In the scientific and technical sphere, Russia provides access to electronics (microchips), rocket technology, equipment for gas production from coal, gas turbines.

There is evidence that Moscow has assisted Pyongyang in building new factories for the production of shells, UAVs of various types, and is helping to train North Korean workers at a plant for the assembly of "Shaheds" in the territory of the Alabuga Special Economic Zone (Republic of Tatarstan).

In addition, the aggressor country provides North Korea's critical needs for fuel and lubricants (gasoline, diesel fuel).