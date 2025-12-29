North Korea tests long-range cruise missiles

Launch of a long-range strategic missile in the DPRK (Photo: ERA/KCNA)

on December 28, North Korea test-fired long-range strategic cruise missiles in the Yellow Sea, watched by the DPRK's dictator Kim Jong-un. About said state news agency KCNA.

The purpose of the exercise was to test the readiness for a counterattack and combat readiness of long-range missile units.

The DPRK's strategic cruise missiles flew over the sea and hit their targets after 10,199 seconds and 10,203 seconds (about 2 hours and 50 minutes).

The exercise also practiced missile maneuvers and procedures for performing fire missions. They also tested the reliability of the relevant strategic weapons system.

Kim Jong-un expressed "great satisfaction" and noted that "the result of the launch exercise is a practical confirmation and a clear demonstration of the absolute reliability and combat readiness of our strategic counterattack."