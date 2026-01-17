In Rivne, a woman knocked down the statues of fallen heroes because they "annoyed" her and reminded her of the war

The woman was drunk and said she did not regret her actions

Fallen tents (Photo: National Police)

In Rivne, a drunken woman overturned portraits of fallen heroes standing on Independence Square because they "annoyed" her as a reminder of a full-scale war. About this said local police.

The incident occurred on January 16 at around 23:00 – the police received a call that a woman was behaving inappropriately and overturning the porters of fallen defenders. A crew of patrol policemen and an investigative team arrived at the scene.

The 41-year-old woman was no longer on Maidan Nezalezhnosti, but she was found by her description on a neighboring street. A drager test for alcohol intoxication showed 0.91 ppm.

The woman stated that she did not regret her actions, but apologized to the families of the victims.

A pre-trial investigation under the article on hooliganism has been initiated, and the issue of serving the suspect a notice of suspicion is being decided. The woman was also brought to administrative responsibility for being drunk in a public place.

All 13 structures have been restored.

A person involved in the case (Photo: National Police)

