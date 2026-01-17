In Rivne, a woman knocked down the statues of fallen heroes because they "annoyed" her and reminded her of the war
In Rivne, a drunken woman overturned portraits of fallen heroes standing on Independence Square because they "annoyed" her as a reminder of a full-scale war. About this said local police.
The incident occurred on January 16 at around 23:00 – the police received a call that a woman was behaving inappropriately and overturning the porters of fallen defenders. A crew of patrol policemen and an investigative team arrived at the scene.
The 41-year-old woman was no longer on Maidan Nezalezhnosti, but she was found by her description on a neighboring street. A drager test for alcohol intoxication showed 0.91 ppm.
The woman stated that she did not regret her actions, but apologized to the families of the victims.
A pre-trial investigation under the article on hooliganism has been initiated, and the issue of serving the suspect a notice of suspicion is being decided. The woman was also brought to administrative responsibility for being drunk in a public place.
All 13 structures have been restored.
