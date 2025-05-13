Prime Minister of Canada presents new government
On Tuesday, May 13, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, who won last month's election, unveiled a new cabinet that he said would help define a new relationship with the United States. This was reported by Reuters.
Carney reduced the number of ministers to 29 from 39, but retained some key officials. Among them are Finance Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne and Dominic LeBlanc, who is responsible for trade between Canada and the United States.
At the same time, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs will be headed by Anita Anand. Melanie Joly, who served as Foreign Minister, will now become Minister of Industry.
Chrystia Freeland will be appointed Minister of Transportation and Inland Trade in the new government. Former Goldman Sachs banker Tim Hodgson will take over as Minister of Natural Resources, replacing Jonathan Wilkinson.
"Canadians elected this new government with a strong mandate to define a new economic and security relationship with the United States and build a stronger economy. This dedicated team will act on this mandate for change with urgency and resolve," Carney's office said in a statement.
- on March 9, 2025, it became known that Carney won the race for the leadership of the ruling Liberal Party of Canada and will succeed Trudeau as prime minister.
- On March 14, Carney took the oath of office and became the new Canadian prime minister.
- On March 23, the country's prime minister announced early parliamentary elections. They were held on April 28.
- The Liberal Party, led by Carney, won, but did not win the necessary majority to form a government.