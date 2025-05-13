Prime Minister of Canada presents new government

Carney reduced the number of ministers to 29 from 39, but retained some key officials

Mark Carney (Photo: Spencer Colby/EPA)

On Tuesday, May 13, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, who won last month's election, unveiled a new cabinet that he said would help define a new relationship with the United States. This was reported by Reuters.

Carney reduced the number of ministers to 29 from 39, but retained some key officials. Among them are Finance Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne and Dominic LeBlanc, who is responsible for trade between Canada and the United States.

At the same time, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs will be headed by Anita Anand. Melanie Joly, who served as Foreign Minister, will now become Minister of Industry.

Chrystia Freeland will be appointed Minister of Transportation and Inland Trade in the new government. Former Goldman Sachs banker Tim Hodgson will take over as Minister of Natural Resources, replacing Jonathan Wilkinson.

"Canadians elected this new government with a strong mandate to define a new economic and security relationship with the United States and build a stronger economy. This dedicated team will act on this mandate for change with urgency and resolve," Carney's office said in a statement.