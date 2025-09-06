"The best place". The next G20 summit will be held at Trump's golf complex in Miami

The US President has made it clear that he is likely to skip this year's summit in South Africa

Donald Trump (Photo: Will Oliver/EPA)

The United States will host the G20 summit next year at the Trump National Doral golf complex in Miami, Florida. This was announced by US President Donald Trump, reports Politico.

"We will be honored to host the G20 summit here in America for the first time in almost 20 years. Everybody wants it [at Doral] because it's next to the airport, it's the best location. It's great," said the US President.

Trump emphasizes that he will not personally benefit from this.

The US President has signaled that he may skip this year's summit, which will be held in South Africa in November.

"Maybe I'll send someone else because I have a lot of problems with South Africa. They have very bad policies," Trump said in July.

"Miami is honored to host the G20 Summit, which marks a historic moment for Miami and the country. It reinforces Miami's role on the international stage as events like the G20, the American Business Forum and the 2026 FIFA World Cup look to call Miami home," said Miami Mayor Francis Suarez after the announcement.

In December 2024, it was reported that South Africa decided not to invite Putin to the G20 summit to be held in November 2025. The reason given is the arrest warrant for the Russian dictator issued by the International Criminal Court.