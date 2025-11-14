The United States is deploying troops to Venezuela: a large-scale operation against drug trafficking has been launched

The United States has announced the launch of a large-scale military operation near Venezuela, which is explained by the fight against drug trafficking

The aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75) of the US Navy (Photo: U.S. Navy/Paul Farley)

U.S. Secretary of War Pete Hagel announced the launch of a large-scale military operation near Venezuela, which is officially positioned as a campaign against drug trafficking. This was reported by in the social network X.

"Today I am announcing Operation Southern Spear. Led by Joint Task Force Southern Spear and U.S. Southern Command, this mission protects our homeland, removes drug terrorists from our hemisphere, and protects our homeland from the drugs that kill our people. The Western Hemisphere is America's neighborhood, and we will defend it," he wrote .

The day before, it became known that the Pentagon had handed over to US President Donald Trump updated options for military operations against Venezuela and the regime of Nicolas Maduro. According to interlocutors of CBS News, the options that were considered include not only air strikes, but also potential ground actions.

The start of the operation coincided with reports of the intensification of the so-called US anti-trafficking campaign. The Hill reported that on November 10, the US military conducted its twentieth strike on a ship that it said was transporting drugs, killing four people.

According to media reports, since September, US forces have killed at least 80 people in the Caribbean without providing evidence of their involvement in criminal activity.