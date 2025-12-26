Trump announces "powerful lethal strikes" against ISIS in Nigeria

US President orders strikes against ISIS in Nigeria and threatens more terrorist deaths "if their slaughter of Christians continues"

Donald Trump (Photo: EPA)

U.S. President Donald Trump said that America has launched strikes against ISIS in northwestern Nigeria. He wrote about this in his social network Truth Social.

"At my direction as Commander-in-Chief, the United States has launched a powerful and deadly strike against the ISIS terrorist scum in northwestern Nigeria, who are brutally murdering mostly innocent Christians at a level not seen in years, even centuries!" he wrote.

Trump emphasized that he had warned ISIS: "if they don't stop slaughtering Christians, there will be hell to pay" – and now it has happened.

According to him, the U.S. military "masterfully executed numerous flawless strikes that only the United States can do.".

"Under my leadership, our country will not allow radical Islamic terrorism to flourish. May God bless our military, and Merry Christmas to all, including the fallen terrorists, who will be many more if their slaughter of Christians continues," he added .