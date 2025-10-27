Turkey signs a large-scale deal with Britain to export fighter jets

Signing of the agreement (Photo: Necati Savas/EPA)

On Monday, October 27, the United Kingdom and Turkey signed a large-scale agreement to sell Typhoon fighter jets worth $10.7 billion. This was reported by the British government's press service.

The document was signed during the first visit of British Prime Minister Keir Starmer to Ankara. The agreement was signed by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

The first deliveries of fighter jets are expected in 2030.

"It will also strengthen Turkey's advanced warfighting capabilities, enhancing NATO's strength in a key region and improving interoperability between our air forces," the statement said.

The British prime minister emphasized that on both sides of Europe, London and Ankara play an important role in meeting the challenges of the times, and this "will allow our armed forces to work even more closely together, deterring threats and protecting our national interests".

"This landmark deal with Turkey is a win for British workers, a win for our defense industry and a win for NATO security," Starmer said.

BACKGROUND The Eurofighter Typhoon is a fourth-generation multirole fighter developed jointly by Britain, Germany, Italy and Spain. The aircraft is designed for air combat and strike missions against ground targets. It is characterized by high maneuverability, modern electronics and weapons control system. The Typhoon can reach speeds of over 2000 km/h and carry a wide range of air-to-air and air-to-ground missiles. The fighter is in service with NATO countries and is used to protect European airspace.

In November 2023, it was reported that Erdogan flew to Germany for talks with then-Chancellor Scholz. One of the main topics of discussion was the possibility of selling Eurofighter Typhoon fighter jets to Turkey.

Prior to that, there was information that Germany would, likely, block the possibility of a deal on the fighter jets due to rising tensions between the countries.