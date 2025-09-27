Two men arrested in Serbia for preparing people for unrest during elections in Moldova

Two Serbs are accused of conducting tactical training for dozens of Moldovans and Romanians before the elections

Elections in Moldova (Photo: Dumitru Doru/EPA)

Two people have been arrested in Serbia on suspicion of organizing a training camp for citizens of Moldova and Romania reported Ministry of the Interior of Serbia.

The arrested men are men born in 1988 and 1978, citizens of Serbia. They are accused of organizing combat tactical training for Moldovan and Romanian citizens, which were intended to resist law enforcement officers during possible riots on the day of the parliamentary elections in Moldova.

According to the investigation, a man born in 1988 organized and financed the training, which took place in a catering facility near Loznitsa in the west of the country. The second man, according to law enforcement, facilitated the training.

The training was held from July 16 to September 12 for 150-170 citizens of Moldova and Romania.

The police seized laptops, mobile phones, and a device for detecting and monitoring radio frequency signals from the suspects' apartment, and seized a weapon from the suspect born in 1978, for which he is facing criminal charges of illegal production, storage, carrying and trafficking of weapons and explosives, among other things.

On September 22, Bloomberg wrote that Russia had developed a plan to interfere in the parliamentary elections in Moldova.

On the same day in Moldova, law enforcement officers conducted more than 250 searches as part of a case on preparation of mass riots and destabilization.