US accuses bots from Russia and China of faking Kirk's murder
The governor of Utah, where American activist Charlie Kirk was shot dead on September 10, accused bots from China and Russia of spreading disinformation about the incident. Spencer Cox said this at a press conference, reports CNN.
According to him, they spread false information and incite violence on the Internet.
"I would advise you to ignore it, turn off those broadcasts and spend a little more time with your families," he said, addressing Americans.
As of the morning of September 12, the alleged shooter has not yet been found, and the search is ongoing. Law enforcement officers have not been able to recognize and identify the man in the video who is suspected of involvement in the incident.
At the same time, Cox said officials would seek the death penalty as soon as police apprehend a suspect.
"We are working with our lawyers, preparing everything we need – affidavits – so that we can get the death penalty in this case. And it will happen here in Utah," he said .
- on September 10, Charlie Kirk was shot in the neck during a public event at Utah Valley University. He was taken to the hospital, but died.
- US President reacted to the incident – Kirk is called Trump's "main supporter". He called it "a dark moment for the United States.".
- On September 11, police showed a photo of Kirk's alleged killer, and the FBI promised a reward for any information about him.
