U.S. demands Venezuela cut ties with Russia and China – ABC News

In an effort to be an exclusive partner, the United States wants Caracas to end trade relations with four countries

Donald Trump (Photo: ERA / Aaron Schartz)

Administration of the President of the United States Donald Trump is demanding that Venezuela's interim government sever economic ties with Russia and China before the country is allowed to produce more oil. About reported ABC News, citing three sources with knowledge of the administration's plans.

According to the interlocutors, the White House's demands also include the cessation of cooperation with Iran and Cuba. Caracas also has to agree to an exclusive partnership with the United States in oil production and give priority to the American side when selling heavy crude oil.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio said during a closed-door briefing that the United States has an effective lever of influence on Venezuela, one of the interlocutors noted. Currently, the country's oil tankers are fully stocked, but it is impossible to sell this oil without permission. According to Washington, Caracas has only a few weeks left before a complete financial collapse.

A senior White House official said that Trump plans to "maximize his influence" on the current Venezuelan government. The US goal is to force Caracas to cooperate in stopping illegal migration, fighting drug trafficking, and restoring the oil industry in the interests of Venezuelans.

Senator Roger Wicker said that Venezuela can no longer pump new volumes of crude oil because "there is nowhere to store it and nowhere to send it." The tankers are completely full and are waiting to be moved and sold on the open market.