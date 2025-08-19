"We will work from sunrise till dark". Commission on security guarantees for Kyiv headed by Rubio – Axios

The architecture of post-war guarantees for Ukraine could be ready by the end of the week, an unnamed Ukrainian official said

Marco Rubio (Photo: BONNIE CASH/EPA)

Secretary of state and acting national security advisor to the president of the US Marco Rubio headed a joint commission to develop security guarantees for Ukraine, declares media outlet Axios, citing two informed sources.

According to them, Rubio chairs the US-European-Ukrainian Commission created to develop a proposal for security guarantees for Kyiv.

Read also Apologize to Trump. What Zelenskyy and Europe achieved in Washington

National security advisors from Ukraine and European countries also take part in the discussions, the interlocutors noted.

There is no official position of such an advisor in Ukraine, but these functions are usually performed by head of the Office of the president Andriy Yermak, who has previously communicated with Rubio.

"In the coming days everyone are going to be working from sunrise till dark on the security guarantees. Maybe by the end of the week will have some clear architecture," an unnamed Ukrainian official told Axios.

Meanwhile, US president Donald Trump said that his country would not send troops to Ukraine after the war ends to deter Russia, but consider the option of providing air safety guarantees.