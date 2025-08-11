Zelenskyy's team discusses negotiations with Trump's secretary of state and national security advisor
Head of the Presidential Office Andriy Yermak discussed negotiations with the US secretary of state, acting national security advisor Marco Rubio.
"I informed him about active communication with partners, in particular during a meeting with US vice president J.D. Vance. We have coordinated our positions ahead of important diplomatic steps planned for this week," said the head of the OP.
He noted that Ukraine's priority is a just and lasting peace, which includes an unconditional ceasefire as a prerequisite for meaningful negotiations, as well as increased pressure on Moscow to take "real steps in this direction."
"We will continue to work. Peace through strength," Yermak summarized.
There is no official position of national security advisor in Ukraine, but these functions are usually performed by the head of the OP.
- President Zelenskyy said that the Russian dictator Putin is not preparing for a ceasefire and war, but instead the occupiers are moving troops for new offensives. The head of Ukraine also noted that a truce must first be reached, and then seek a diplomatic solution.
- Meanwhile, US president Trump said that thanks to his meeting with Putin, he will "know for sure" whether a peace treaty can be reached in the Russian-Ukrainian war. He said he planned to call on the dictator to end the war and expressed hope that this conversation would be constructive.
- Trump also said that as part of the "exchange" the US will try to return to Ukraine "some important territories" occupied by the Russian Federation, mentioning the seized coastline of the country.
Comments (0)