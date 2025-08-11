Zelenskyy's team discusses negotiations with Trump's secretary of state and national security advisor
Andriy Yermak (Photo: Office of the President)

Head of the Presidential Office Andriy Yermak discussed negotiations with the US secretary of state, acting national security advisor Marco Rubio.

"I informed him about active communication with partners, in particular during a meeting with US vice president J.D. Vance. We have coordinated our positions ahead of important diplomatic steps planned for this week," said the head of the OP.

Read also
"Miracle in Alaska" and the war for the Nobel Prize

He noted that Ukraine's priority is a just and lasting peace, which includes an unconditional ceasefire as a prerequisite for meaningful negotiations, as well as increased pressure on Moscow to take "real steps in this direction."

"We will continue to work. Peace through strength," Yermak summarized.

There is no official position of national security advisor in Ukraine, but these functions are usually performed by the head of the OP.

Read also
How the US is taking control of global logistics while Putin storms Pokrovsk
ceasefirenegotiationsAndriy YermakMarco Rubio