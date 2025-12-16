Ukrainian defenders defeated an armored column of Russians in the Pokrovske direction. This was reported by the 46th separate airmobile Podilska brigade of the Air Assault Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, by publishing the corresponding video.

The military reported another attempt by the occupiers to launch a massive assault using armored vehicles.

"Under the cover of fog, the enemy attempted to attack the positions of our brigade, using up to 10 armored vehicles and several dozen of their infantrymen. Thanks to the coordinated work of our engineers, artillerymen, unmanned systems units, together with adjacent units, the assault was repelled," the statement reads.

The paratroopers reported the following losses of the occupiers during the battle: two tanks, two infantry fighting vehicles, a lightly armored multipurpose vehicle (LMV) and two ATVs were destroyed, and an armored combat vehicle and an invader vehicle were damaged.

In addition, the Ukrainian military killed 49 occupants and wounded five more, the brigade summarized.