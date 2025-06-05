A Day of Mourning Has Been Declared in Pryluky Due to the Large-Scale Attack by Russians

The aftermath of the attack (Photo: SES)

June 5 and 6 have been declared Days of Mourning in Pryluky as a sign of grief and to honor the memory of those killed in the Russian attack. This was announced by the head of the Pryluky District Military Administration, Volodymyr Chernov, during a telethon.

According to him, it was one of the largest attacks in recent times and the largest number of deaths.

"Five people died – among them a child who was one year and 4 months old. Seven people have already been injured. Four houses were completely destroyed, multi-storey buildings were damaged," said Volodymyr Chernov.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported that in Pryluky, one of the rescuers arrived to eliminate the consequences right at his house : it turned out that the "shaheed" hit there.

As reported by the Center for Countering Disinformation, propaganda Telegram channels are spreading disinformation that Russian suicide drones attacked a "position of the Armed Forces of Ukraine."

The purpose of such cynical informational attacks by the Russians is to justify attacks on civilians, cover up war crimes, and shift responsibility to the Ukrainian side.