A Day of Mourning Has Been Declared in Pryluky Due to the Large-Scale Attack by Russians
June 5 and 6 have been declared Days of Mourning in Pryluky as a sign of grief and to honor the memory of those killed in the Russian attack. This was announced by the head of the Pryluky District Military Administration, Volodymyr Chernov, during a telethon.
According to him, it was one of the largest attacks in recent times and the largest number of deaths.
"Five people died – among them a child who was one year and 4 months old. Seven people have already been injured. Four houses were completely destroyed, multi-storey buildings were damaged," said Volodymyr Chernov.
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported that in Pryluky, one of the rescuers arrived to eliminate the consequences right at his house : it turned out that the "shaheed" hit there.
As reported by the Center for Countering Disinformation, propaganda Telegram channels are spreading disinformation that Russian suicide drones attacked a "position of the Armed Forces of Ukraine."
The purpose of such cynical informational attacks by the Russians is to justify attacks on civilians, cover up war crimes, and shift responsibility to the Ukrainian side.
- In total, on the night of June 5, the Russian army attacked Ukraine with 103 strike UAVs and an Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missile.
- Also on June 5, the Russians dropped four guided bombs on the city center of Kherson , resulting in the destruction of the regional state administration building.
- On the night of June 5, Russia also carried out drone strikes on Kharkiv , resulting in direct hits on apartment buildings. More than 10 casualties are known.