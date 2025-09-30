"A very complicated operation". Ukraine evacuates 57 people from Gaza Strip

Ukrainian intelligence and diplomatic service rescued 48 Ukrainian citizens and nine Palestinians and their families

Photo: HUR

The Defense Intelligence Agency (HUR) and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs evacuated 57 people from the Gaza Strip. About this reported HUR press service.

"On September 30, 2025, on the instructions of the president of Ukraine, the HUR and the MFA team carried out a highly complex operation to evacuate a group of our citizens from the Gaza Strip, where the security situation has deteriorated critically," the agency said.

According to the HUR, 57 people were rescued from Gaza as a result of the high-risk mission:

→ 48 Ukrainian citizens – 16 children, 14 women, 18 men;

→ nine Palestinian family members of Ukrainian citizens.

The plane with them has already landed at the Chișinău airport – the evacuees will travel to Ukraine by bus from the Moldovan capital, the intelligence service said.

It also provides contacts that Ukrainian citizens can use to receive assistance from the state: the Embassy of Ukraine in Israel – (+972) 54 667 67 82, as well as the round-the-clock hotline of the MFA at +38-044-238-16-57.

