After a major robbery, the Louvre suffered a water leak

Ancient Egyptian works in Paris museum are damaged due to an error with an outdated hydraulic system

The Louvre (Photo: YOAN VALAT / EPA)

At the end of November, the Louvre in Paris, one of the largest and most famous museums in the world, suffered a water pipe leak that damaged hundreds of works in the library dedicated to Egyptian antiquities. The incident occurred almost a month after the museum was robbed, said Bloomberg.

The museum's deputy director general, Francis Steinbock, said that among the damaged works were periodicals and archaeological journals of the late 19th and early 20th centuries used by Egyptologists and students.

Read also Ukraine returns the largest collection of artifacts seized from a former Crimean official in more than 30 years

The flooding occurred on November 26 after a valve was opened by mistake in the hydraulic system that supplies heating and ventilation to the library in one of the Louvre's wings.

Steinbock noted that the system was outdated and had been offline for several months. It was planned to be replaced in September 2026.

The official added that the works are being dried and will be returned to their place.

An internal investigation into the incident has also been launched.

Earlier, on October 19, the museum was robbed of jewelry worth tens of millions of euros. Paris prosecutor Laura Becco noted that the crime was committed by petty thieves, and not professionals from the world of organized crime. In late November, law enforcement officials announced the detention of the last suspect.