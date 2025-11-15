"Aggressive Diplomacy". Vance explains why Trump continues dialog with Putin

JD Vance (Photo: Aaron Schwartz / EPA)

Vice President of the United States J.D. Vance believes that a dialogue between US President Donald Trump and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin is necessary to resolve the war. He expressed this opinion in an interview with Fox News.

"I have heard many people criticize the US president for talking to Putin. You don't necessarily have to agree with Putin's decision to invade Ukraine, but if you want to achieve peace, you have to be strong. You also need to talk to people and engage in active, aggressive diplomacy," Vance said.

He added that Trump's doctrine is to have the strongest military in the world, to focus on peace, but not to let "journalists decide who you can talk to and how you can conduct diplomacy.".

Vance emphasized that in the field of foreign policy, the United States has not had a president "even close" to Trump in a generation.