Alaska confirms that Trump has deep sympathy for Putin, but no results – Dubovyk

The meeting in Alaska confirmed that the US president has Donald Trump friendly attitude to the Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, but in fact this summit did not lead to results, said for LIGA.net's text Volodymyr Dubovyk, visiting professor at Tufts University (USA), an expert in international relations.

"I didn't notice any big surprises [from the meeting]. It was clear that there would be no breakthroughs or important decisions. And so it seems to have happened. But, of course, the optics, as the Americans say, are bad. The red carpet and all this about "old friends" is not good. This confirms that Trump has an attraction to Putin, a deep sympathy that he does not even consider it necessary to hide. In fact, there are no results," the expert said.

Regarding further developments, Dubovyk suggested the possibility of a trilateral meeting between Trump, Putin and Volodymyr Zelenskyy, which the US president had mentioned.

"It's not a fact, though, because it seems there is nothing to talk about anymore, since nothing was agreed upon in Anchorage," the scientist added.

At the same time, he believes that the absence of agreements is in principle positive for Ukraine, as it is a return to the starting point.

"The meeting was historic, and very disgusting for our taste. But it was not Munich or Yalta. Now it is important to continue to work to prevent Trump from siding with Moscow again," he concluded.