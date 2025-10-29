Polish border guard (Illustrative photo: x.com/Straz_Graniczna)

Over the past two months, almost 100,000 men under the age of 22 have left Ukraine. This is reported by The Telegraph, citing data from Polish border guards.

According to their information, 99,000 men aged 18 to 22 left directly, who were eased out of the country in August 2025. According to foreign border guards, the main route for Ukrainians to leave is through Poland.

Between January and the end of August, about 45,300 Ukrainian men aged 18 to 22 entered Poland. However, in the next two months, their number more than doubled, reaching 1,600 people a day, according to Polish border guards.

In Germany, according to the Bavarian news agency BR24, the number of men aged 18-22 entering the country increased from 19 to more than 1,000 per week by mid-September. And in October – up to 1400-1800 people.