Before the second round of talks, Russians complain about Medynsky's "threats" with scooters

Propagandist Solovyov claims that Medynsky's family is allegedly being intimidated by scooters with explosives, similar to those used to kill General Kirillov

Vladimir Medinsky (Photo: Russian propaganda resource)

Russia has decided to open a criminal case over "threats" allegedly made to dictatorial aide Vladimir Putin, Russian negotiator Vladimir Medinsky. The basis for the "case" was only the statements of propagandist Vladimir Solovyov, , the Center for Countering Disinformation emphasized.

The official representative of the Investigative Committee of Russia Svetlana Petrenko said that in connection with the information that Medinsky's family allegedly receives threats from "Ukrainian radicals," the head of the Russian Investigative Committee, Alexander Bastrykin, ordered to open a criminal case.

Russian investigators and operatives promise to "take measures to identify those involved for their further prosecution".

See also A New Format for Negotiations. What Trump talked about for two hours with Putin

The CPD emphasized that the source of information about the alleged threats to Medynsky is Solovyov, and the propagandists' claims contain neither any evidence of the reality of such threats nor evidence that the threats come from Ukraine.

"This information campaign, launched by the Russians on the eve of a possible second round of negotiations, is part of the enemy's efforts to delay and disrupt the ceasefire talks, justifying themselves with propaganda nonsense about the alleged "lack of negotiating capacity of the Ukrainian side" and the "terrorist nature of the Kyiv regime," the Center for Public Affairs said .

The Center added that the spread of such accusations by the Russians is another proof of the Kremlin's unwillingness to cease fire and "the desire to turn the negotiations into a farce.".

on May 28, Solovyov wrote on his Telegram channel that the Medynsky family – both directly and to their relatives, "both adults and children" – allegedly received threats saying that "we know where your children are and we have a lot of stuffed scooters," allegedly alluding to a series of terrorist attacks that were carried out in this way.

In particular, on December 17, 2024, the head of the Russian Federation's radiation and chemical defense troops, Igor Kirillov, was blown up in Moscow. An explosive device, planted in a scooter, which was standing next to the entrance, triggered the explosion. The Security Service of Ukraine was behind the elimination of the Russian general.