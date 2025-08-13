Bessent said that in Alaska, Trump is going to threaten Putin with sanctions
The President of the United States Donald Trump during a meeting with the Russian dictator By Vladimir Putin In Alaska, he plans to use the issue of sanctions against Russia as a lever of pressure. This was announced by the United States Secretary of the Treasury. Scott Bessent on Bloomberg Television, transmits Sky News.
According to Bissent, the American leader "will make it clear to Putin that all options regarding sanctions are being considered."
"Sanctions can be tightened, they can be eased, and they can have timeframes," the official listed the options.
Bessent added that Europeans need to join the US and "help create more leverage."
- On August 15th, Trump is to meet with Putin in Alaska regarding the settlement of the war between Russia and Ukraine.
- Axios claims that Trump is still furious with Putin. and makes pro-Russian statements solely in order to reach an agreement.
- On August 11, it was reported that the European Union will work to strengthen sanctions against Russia to stop the war in Ukraine and prevent further aggression in Europe.
