Bessent said that in Alaska, Trump is going to threaten Putin with sanctions

The US Treasury Secretary urged Europeans to help create "more leverage"

Scott Bessent (Photo: WILL OLIVER/EPA)

The President of the United States Donald Trump during a meeting with the Russian dictator By Vladimir Putin In Alaska, he plans to use the issue of sanctions against Russia as a lever of pressure. This was announced by the United States Secretary of the Treasury. Scott Bessent on Bloomberg Television, transmits Sky News.

According to Bissent, the American leader "will make it clear to Putin that all options regarding sanctions are being considered."

"Sanctions can be tightened, they can be eased, and they can have timeframes," the official listed the options.

Bessent added that Europeans need to join the US and "help create more leverage."