Bloomberg: Trump suggests Putin would be open to peace talks in exchange for territories

According to the interlocutors, Trump positively assessed the possibility of a ceasefire

Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin (Photo: EPA)

President of the United States Donald Trump suggested that the Russian dictator Vladimir Putin will be open to peace talks in exchange for discussing the exchange of territories. About this reports Bloomberg, citing sources.

According to several people with knowledge of the conversation, Trump told allies that he was considering a summit that could also include the president Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Trump also spoke positively about the possibility of a ceasefire, the sources said.