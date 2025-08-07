Bloomberg: Trump suggests Putin would be open to peace talks in exchange for territories
President of the United States Donald Trump suggested that the Russian dictator Vladimir Putin will be open to peace talks in exchange for discussing the exchange of territories. About this reports Bloomberg, citing sources.
According to several people with knowledge of the conversation, Trump told allies that he was considering a summit that could also include the president Volodymyr Zelenskyy.
Trump also spoke positively about the possibility of a ceasefire, the sources said.
- august 6 in Moscow a meeting was held Putin and Vitkoff. Trump saidthat they "made great progress". After the meeting, Trump called Zelenskyy – they discussed what was being said in Moscow.
- Later, Trump said he saw "very good chances" trilateral meeting between him, Zelensky, and Putin.
- on August 7, Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Ukraine is considering several formats for meetings at the level of leaders, that could lead to an end to the Russian-Ukrainian war.
