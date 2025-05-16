British Prime Minister: Russia's position is clearly unacceptable, and not for the first time

The first meeting of the delegations of Ukraine and Russia since 2022 on the settlement of the war took place in Istanbul

Keir Starmer (Photo: Malton Dibra/EPA)

Russia's position is "unacceptable," so Ukraine's partners are coordinating their responses. This was announced by British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, commenting on the talks in Istanbul, as quoted by Sky News.

The British prime minister spoke about his meeting with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and a phone call with US leader Donald Trump to "discuss developments in today's talks".

He added: "Russia's position is clearly unacceptable and not for the first time".

"So as a result of this meeting with President Zelensky and the call with President Trump, we are now coordinating our responses and will continue to do so," Starmer emphasized.

Starmer and Zelenskiy, along with Ukraine's key allies – German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk and French President Emmanuel Macron – are in Albania for the European Political Community summit.

So far, only the media have reported on the Russian demands, citing their own sources. According to Sky News, Russia has put forward demands that are "unrealistic" and "far beyond anything ever discussed".