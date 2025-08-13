CBS News: Trump, Zelenskiy and Putin could meet late next week

According to the two interlocutors, the US is already working on a venue for the leaders to meet

Donald Trump and Volodymyr Zelenskyy (Photo: EPA)

President of the United States Donald Trump, president Volodymyr Zelenskyy and the Russian dictator Vladimir Putin could meet as early as the end of next week. CBS News reports reported two interlocutors familiar with these negotiations.

According to the sources, the United States is already working on a venue for the leaders to meet. The publication did not provide any other details of the possible meeting.

It is known that on August 15, Trump is to to meet with Putin in Alaska to resolve Russia's war against Ukraine. European leaders and Zelenskyy have already held online conversation with Trump before his meeting with the dictator.

During the conversation, several principled positions of Ukraine were formulated, in particular on the territorial issue and security guarantees.

At a conference after the conversation, Zelenskyy said that his position was against territorial concessions to dictator Putin in exchange for a ceasefire remains unchanged.