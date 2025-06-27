"Chain reaction". Analyst Badrak explained what Ukraine should expect after the NATO summit

The military expert noted that European countries, and in particular the Alliance, have begun to build up Ukraine's resilience.

Following the NATO summit, Ukraine can expect funding for weapons and military-technical cooperation in the future. This was stated in an article for LIGA.net about the results of the NATO summit by Valentyn Badrak , director of the Center for Army Research, Conversion and Disarmament.

The military expert emphasized that in 2025, European countries, NATO, and the EU moved to unprecedented support, including financing Ukrainian defense industry enterprises and localizing their own production in the interests of Ukraine.

The analyst noted that in this regard, one can speak of a chain reaction.

In particular, Badrak cites the example of Norway, which will purchase drones for the Ukrainian Armed Forces from Ukrainian and European manufacturers for almost 640 million dollars.

Also, joint production of Ukrainian drone models with Ukraine will be launched in Britain.

In addition, Germany and Canada have agreed to finance the production of Ukrainian Shahed drone interceptors and increase their production.

In Denmark, in addition to developing artillery capabilities, the production of drones and missiles is planned. Germany will also finance the production of Ukrainian Bars missile-drones, Lyutyi strike drones, and VB140 Flamingo interceptor drones – for an amount of 400 million euros.

Separately, the European Union will allocate one billion euros in grants to Ukraine's defense industry.

The analyst also notes that new sentiments are emerging. For example, for the first time, Britain is transferring weapons to Ukraine using interest from Russian assets: as part of a new military aid package, Ukraine will receive 350 ASRAAM air defense missiles.

"While NATO is signaling its intention to recover, European countries, and the Alliance in particular, have begun to build up Ukraine's resilience. European capitals understand that Ukraine is becoming one of the powerful safeguards against the threat of World War III, a guarantee of European security. Perhaps the central country of the continent. Despite the fragility of existing alliances," the analyst noted.

On June 25, the leaders of Ukraine and the United States held a meeting on the sidelines of the NATO summit.NATO members reaffirmed their continued support for Ukraine following the Hague summit on June 25. They also pledged to increase the alliance's defense spending by 2035 in the face of the threat from Russia.On June 25, Trump met with Zelensky in The Hague; the meeting lasted about 50 minutes. They discussed air defense, drones, and the situation on the front lines.