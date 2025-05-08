China concerned about military cooperation between Russia and North Korea – The Telegraph

During a three-day visit to Moscow, Xi Jinping and dictator Putin will try to reach an agreement on controversial issues, the publication believes.

Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin (Photo: EPA)

Officially, the talks between Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin are dedicated to "further development of Russian-Chinese relations of comprehensive partnership and strategic cooperation." But beyond that, the leaders of the two countries will try to reach an agreement on controversial issues. This is what The Telegraph writes .

Xi Jinping is likely to express his concern about Russia's deepening ties with North Korea.

As the publication notes, North Korea has long been considered China's "younger brother," so switching to Moscow's side would be a blow to Beijing both politically and militarily.

"China is concerned about the opaque nature of military cooperation between Russia and the DPRK because it will ultimately help the North Koreans modernize their military and allow them to do all sorts of things [outside of China's influence]," says Matthew Sussex, an expert on Russia and China strategic policy.

Moscow and Pyongyang signed a defense treaty last year, as a result of which North Korean troops took part in the Russian-Ukrainian war on the side of the aggressor country.

Military units from 13 countries, including China, are planning to take part in the parade in Moscow to mark the "80th anniversary of the Victory." North Korean troops , who officially participated in the Russian-Ukrainian war on the side of the aggressor country, will not be present.

The Chinese leader's visit to Russia will last from May 7 to 10.