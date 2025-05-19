China says it fully respects Denmark's sovereignty over Greenland

Meeting between Wang Yi and Lars Rasmussen (Photo: x.com/DanishMFA)

China fully respects Denmark's sovereignty and territorial integrity over Greenland. This was stated on May 19 by Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi during a meeting in Beijing with his Danish counterpart Lars Rasmussen, reports Reuters.

At the same time, Beijing expressed hope that Denmark would continue to support China's "legitimate" position on the issue of the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the republic. Representatives of the Foreign Ministries of the two countries discussed the issue of Taiwan, which China considers "its territory," although the island's authorities deny this.

China's Foreign Minister says the country is ready to deepen economic and trade cooperation with Denmark, as well as cooperation in scientific innovation and green economy.

He said the two sides share a broad consensus on maintaining multilateralism and protecting free trade, adding that China is willing to strengthen dialogue and cooperation with the EU.

The ministerial meeting follows China's criticism of Denmark over last week's hosting of former Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen, who spoke at a democracy summit in Copenhagen and met with Danish lawmakers.