Clear skies. Kyiv to launch a system for intercepting Shahed drones using other drones

Kyiv (Illustrative photo: Depositphotos)

Kyiv will launch the "Clear Sky" project, which involves protection against enemy drones using domestically produced interceptor drones. This was announced... reported / announced / notified / informed / said The head of the Kyiv City Military Administration, Timur Tkachenko.

According to Tkachenko,260 million hryvnias will be allocated for the implementation of the project. The funds will be used to create an effective response system.

In particular, operator training centers will be deployed to train people to operate interceptor drones.

Additional mobile units will also be formed, which will be on duty in Kyiv and on the approaches to the city.

According to the head of the Kyiv Military Administration, in order to achieve synergy with air defense systems, the work is carried out in close coordination with the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the Air Force.

In just a few months of the "Clear Sky" pilot launch, about 550 UAVs were intercepted.

"In addition, we are working to attract extra-budgetary funds. This is an investment in the safety of every Kyiv resident. While the enemy is attacking, we are strengthening our defenses. The sky over Kyiv will be clear," he added.