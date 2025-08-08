CNN has learned how the mechanism for supplying US weapons to Ukraine will work

US General Hrynkiewicz will determine whether the United States has enough weapons to sell to European allies

HIMARS (Illustrative photo: Valda Kalnina/EPA)

The United States Department of Defense is working with NATO to develop a new system for selling weapons to European allies, which could then be provided to Ukraine. This was reported by the TV channel CNN with reference to unnamed interlocutors familiar with the matter.

The mechanism would essentially create a NATO bank account where allies could deposit money to buy weapons from the United States, they said .

US President Donald Trump spoke about this mechanism last month when he told reporters during a meeting with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte that "we have a deal where we will send them weapons and they will pay for them. We do not buy them, but we will produce them, and they will pay for them.".

The interlocutors said that under this system, Ukraine would send a list of desired weapons and equipment directly to NATO. At the same time, Gen. Alexus Hrynkiewicz, head of U.S. European Command and NATO Allied Military Operations, will determine whether the United States has enough weapons to sell before sending the list to European partners for potential purchase.

The two interlocutors added that NATO members are working to invest $10 billion to buy weapons for Ukraine. Rutte announced on Tuesday that allies have already allocated more than $1 billion to arm Ukraine.

For some urgent items, European countries have agreed to send their own stockpiles directly to Ukraine and wait for the US to replenish them. For example, last week, the US signed an agreement with Germany, according to which Berlin will provide Kyiv with two Patriot systems and buy new ones from the US, which will be delivered immediately after they roll off the assembly line.

On July 14, 2025, Trump said that NATO and the United States had signed an agreement to supply weapons to Ukraine at the expense of Europe.

On July 19, it was reported that the Trump administration would redistribute weapons supplies, including air defense systems, to allies so that those states that give their stockpiles to Ukraine receive them first.